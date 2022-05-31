Man booked for hurting religious sentiments in J&K

Jammu, May 31 The Jammu and Kashmir Police booked a man on Tuesday for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in Ramban district.

Police sources said that a man identified as Basharat Wani was booked for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"In a written complaint submitted at the Kastigarh police post, the complainant Rajeshwar alleged that one Basharat Wani has made blasphemous comments on Lord Shiva and Shivlings on social media platforms with the intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"After ascertaining the facts, the accused was booked under the relevant sections of law," sources said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor