Man booked in UP's Ghaziabad for snatching mobile phone

The Uttar Pradesh Police booked a man for allegedly snatching a woman's chain and mobile phone at gunpoint in broad daylight in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

The incident that took place on Monday was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, visuals from which purportedly showed the accused snatching the woman's valuables at what appears to be gunpoint.

In the purported visuals the accused can be seen advancing toward the woman which causes her to drop her chain on the ground. The man is seen picking it up and then taking her woman's mobile phone as well.

The man also attempted to rob a boy who was parking his two-wheeler nearby but apparently did not find anything in his pocket.

"A case has been registered and a team has also been formed to nab the accused. The accused person is being identified," said Loni's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay.

Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Earlier on November 20, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested two men who had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft registered against them in Ghaziabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

