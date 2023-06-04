Man caught stealing Metro goods in Delhi

New Delhi, June 4 A man, who stole Delhi Metro goods (iron pipes) kept on Mehrauli Badarpur road, was caught by a security manager on Sunday morning, an official said.

The accused was identified as Neeraj (33), a resident of Tigri Extension, while the associate managed to flee away from the spot.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Sunday around 10.43 a.m. that two persons were caught with stolen iron pipes on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near RPS Colony MB Road following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, Neeraj was found caught by the Delhi Metro security manager while another person managed to flee away from the spot," said a senior police official.

In the initial probe, it was revealed that the accused were loading iron pipes in an auto-rickshaw when they were caught.

"Two stolen pipes were recovered from the vehicle. An FIR under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered," the official added.



ssh/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor