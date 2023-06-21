Man chased, hacked to death on busy Hyderabad road

Hyderabad, June 21 A youth was chased and brutally hacked to death by two persons in broad daylight on a busy Hyderabad road on Wednesday.

The horrific incident took place in the Azampura area of Chaderghat. The victim has been identified as Yousuf (30), an autorickshaw driver by profession.

The grusome murder was captured on CCTV camera. The video clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows one of the attackers chasing and attacking the victim even as the movement of vehicles continued on the busy road.

Once the victim fell on the ground, the attacker turned back and fled from the spot. The injured man tried to get up, but collapsed and succumbed to his injuries. Shockingly, no one from the passersby came to his rescue.

According to the police, the two assailants stopped the victim who was going on a two-wheeler with a woman. He started running after leaving behind his bike, but the attackers chased him and attacked him with knives.

Despite being injured, Yousuf continued running, but one of the attackers kept chasing him and escaped after satisfying himself that the victim had not survived.

The police have launched a hunt for the attackers, who have been identified as Yousf's neighbours, Akram and Sohail. The police suspect that an illicit relationship led to the murder.

