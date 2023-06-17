Man circulates morphed 'obscene' pic of woman doctor in K'taka

Chikkaballapur, June 17 A man allegedly circulated morphed "obscene" photograph of a woman doctor after she did not pay ransom that he had demanded in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

The accused sent the doctor's obscene photograph to her father and relatives after which a complaint was lodged.

The woman who completed her MBBS and started practicing had received a call on which she was told that she should return Rs 5,000 online loan she had taken. The doctor claimed she had not taken loan and she will not pay any amount towards it after which the caller threatened her that she will have to face consequences, the police said quoting the complaint.

Later, the accused threatened her that he had got her obscene photograph and it would be sent to her family and friends. The doctor neglected the call and did not approach the police after which the man sent the photo to her father and relatives as well, the police said.

The police said that the photo has been taken from the social media and then morphed.

The police suspect that there is an organised gang behind the crime.

