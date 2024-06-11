Man Climbs Mobile Tower in Chandigarh, Demands Meeting with Punjab CM Over Land Dispute; Brought Down After 5 Hours (Watch Video)

A man climbed a 125-foot-high mobile tower here on Tuesday, demanding a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resolve his land dispute. After five hours of negotiations, police convinced him to come down using a skylift ladder.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: A man was brought down from the mobile tower after he climbed up while protesting for his various demands. pic.twitter.com/AXxfBR0IpM — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmukh Singh said authorities were alerted around 8:30 a.m. that a man had scaled the mobile tower in Sector 17. Emergency services, including a fire brigade and an ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

The man, identified as Vikram from Jind, Haryana, claimed he was entangled in a land dispute in Punjab's Mansa district and no action had been taken on his complaint.

Police repeatedly urged Vikram to descend, but he insisted on meeting the chief minister to resolve the issue. DSP Singh said he spoke to Vikram on the phone and assured him that he had contacted the officer on special duty to the Punjab chief minister, promising his issue would be addressed. Singh also offered to escort Vikram to the chief minister's residence.

Around 1:30 p.m., Vikram agreed to come down and was taken for a medical checkup.