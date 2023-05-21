Man commits suicide after killing wife in Telangana's Rangareddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 : A man died by suicide after killing his wife in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Saturday.

The couple is survived by two kids.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was started, a senior police official said.

"A man killed his wife and later died by suicide under the Narsingi PS area in Rangareddy district, on Saturday. The couple had two kids. The case is registered and further details are awaited," said Ramana, Assitant Commissioner of Police Narsingi.

Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital and a post-mortem is being conducted, police said.

The identity of the deceased couple is being ascertained, police said, adding that the cause behind the extreme step is not clear.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor