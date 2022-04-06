Man crushed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, April 6 A middle-aged man was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle in the national capital on Wednesday morning, an official said.

According to the official, the deceased is yet to be identified as he was not carrying any documents.

The accident took place at Outer Ring Road Wazirabad towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur in north Delhi after which a PCR call was made to the police at 7.21 a.m.

The police have registered a case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Wazirabad police station.

After the police reached the spot, the body was shifted to a mortuary. Further investigation of the case is in progress, the official added.

The police are yet to reveal whether the man was riding a vehicle or was walking on foot when the accident occurred.

