Man dies after being hit by bus in Delhi, 1 held

A man was killed after allegedly being hit by a bus on Delhi's Outer Ring Road Flyover near Peeragarhi on Saturday.

When police reached the spot they found a bike and a DTC bus in damaged condition.

Upon enquiry, police found that the accused was driving rashly and hit the man riding the bike.

Police have arrested the bus driver, who was attempting to flee after hitting the motorcycle-borne man but was nabbed by a constable on duty.

According to Delhi Police, the victim identified as Anil Kumar was declared brought dead at the SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri.

An investigation has been initiated in the incident, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

