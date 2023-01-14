Man dragged on car's bonnet in Delhi for half-a-kilometre

New Delhi, Jan 14 A man was dragged on a car's bonnet in the west Delhi area, the police said on Saturday, adding that they suspect it to be a road rage incident but police teams are probing the incident from all angles.

Police said that the accused driver has been identified and is being questioned.

"A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," said a senior police officer.

The video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media. In the video, a man is seen on the bonnet of a moving white Maruti Dzire car.

