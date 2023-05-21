Man ends life after being blackmailed over sister's videos

Etah (Uttar Pradesh), May 21 A 27-year-old man committed suicide after a close relative threatened him that he would leak his sister's explicit videos and pictures on social media.

The accused, identified as Ashish Kumar, 21, had been pressuring the victim to marry his 18-year-old sister but the family was not in favour of the marriage.

The victim's family claimed they had previously approached the police, but no FIR was filed. The victim's father works as a labourer, and his niece had married Ashish's brother five years ago, the villagers said.

According to the victim's family members, Ashish had recorded explicit videos and photos of the girl.

For the last six months, he had been blackmailing the family, threatening to share the incriminating material on social media unless they agreed to his demand for the marriage.

"We had warned the father of the accused to control his son's actions, or else we would be forced to involve the police. However, he disregarded our pleas and instead made false allegations against my daughter. Although we lodged a complaint, the police refused to register an FIR, advising us to resolve the matter privately since the accused was a relative," said the girl's father.

"On Thursday, Ashish sent explicit videos and photos of my daughter to my son on his phone. He then called and threatened to expose them on social media, vowing to ruin my daughter's life. Anguished over this, my son went to a nearby temple and took his own life after consuming a poisonous substance," he added.

