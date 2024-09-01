Man Feared Drowned After Car Plunges into River in North Goa; Intense Search Underway (Watch Video)

A 22-year-old man is missing and feared drowned after his car plunged into a river in North Goa early Sunday morning. The police identified the missing victim as Bhashudev Bhandari, a native of Bharuch, Gujarat. The search for Bhashudev Bhandari, the 22-year-old man who went missing after his car plunged into a river in North Goa early Sunday morning, has intensified as emergency services and Indian Navy divers continue their efforts. According to reports, Bhandari's car veered off a jetty in St Estevan village while he was allegedly trying to escape from another vehicle that was pursuing him.

#WATCH | St Estevam, Goa: Indian Navy & Goa Fire Brigade carry out rescue operations at St Estevam after a car drove into a river. pic.twitter.com/nxLvY8n5hD — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2024

Authorities have set up a command center at the scene, and local police, along with the Coast Guard, have been working tirelessly to locate Bhandari. The river’s strong currents and murky waters have posed significant challenges to the search and rescue operation. Divers are combing the riverbed, and sonar equipment is being used to detect any signs of the missing individual. Bhandari was reportedly accompanied by a woman who, after the car went into the water, managed to swim to the riverbank and seek help. She was found in a state of shock but otherwise unharmed. Authorities have been interviewing her to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to the incident. The police are also investigating the possible motives behind the car chase, as it remains unclear why Bhandari was being pursued