Man forced to rub nose inside temple over remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in Rajasthan's Alwar

A man was allegedly forced to rub his nose inside the temple in Behror town of Rajasthan's Alwar district over his comment on 'The Kashmir Files' on social media, said police on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred under Behror police station on Tuesday, was captured on camera, and a picture of the same had gone viral on social media in which the victim, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, can be seen rubbing his nose in a temple.

"It is a serious issue. So, I came here and spoke with the locals. Circle Officer has rounded up a few people and questioning is being done. Such acts are not tolerable in a democratic country. Everyone has the right to speak their mind on social media. This type of incident should not happen. Strict action will be taken for this so that such incidents do not happen in the future. The investigation is going on," said Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shantanu Kumar.

The workers of Bhim Army on Wednesday met the Bhiwadi SP and handed over a memorandum demanding the arrest of the accused in the incident.

Bhim Army warned of a violent agitation if their demand is not met. They have also asked for security for Rajesh Kumar and his family.

Bhim Army Alwar President Surendra Meena said, "Some wrong comment was made on social media by Rajesh Kumar for which he has apologized on social media at our request. But still, some anti-social elements of the village created a conspiracy and was forced to rub his nose at a temple. This was not an insult to Rajesh Kumar but of the entire Dalit community."

Meanwhile, Meghwal Samaj President Purna Singh said some people were committing excesses and giving threats to Rajesh. "I had informed the station officer about it. But the police administration did not take any action and on March 22, this condemnable incident happened with him. If the accused are not arrested within 24 hours, then this agitation will be done in the Rajasthan and across the country".

