Man hanged upside down, assaulted in Bilaspur, 5 held

Chhattisgarh Police arrested five men for allegedly thrashing a man after hanging him upside down from a tree in the Bilaspur district here.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur (Rural), Rohit Jha said, "Police took cognizance of matter where some people were beating a man. Five people were arrested in the matter and an investigation is underway."

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, in which a man hanging upside down from a tree was pleading for mercy as five men hit him brutally with sticks.

However, the reason for the assault is yet to be known.

The police detained the accused and are further investigating the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

