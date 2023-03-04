Man held at Chandigarh airport with 18 kg gold bricks
By IANS | Published: March 4, 2023 10:18 PM2023-03-04T22:18:06+5:302023-03-04T22:50:37+5:30
New Delhi, March 4 The Customs officials at the Chandigarh airport have arrested a man and recovered 18 bricks of pure gold wighing 1 kg each (total 18 kg) worth Rs 10,28,16,000 from his possession, a Customs official said on Saturday.
