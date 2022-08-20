Man held for attempting to travel to Doha on fake ticket

Ahmedabad, Aug 20 A man, who attempted to take a flight to Doha on a fake ticket, was arrested at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat.

Sub Inspector R H Pandav, who is probing the matter, told that the accused will be produced before the court on Saturday and his remand will be sought to find out his intention to travel on fake ticket and if anyone else has helped him generate it.

Central Indian Security Force (CISF) jawan Kapil Verma said, "The Qatar Airways executive on duty informed them on Friday that passenger Krishna Patel (42) from Chhotaudepur had produced a fake ticket to travel from Ahmedabad to Doha. The ticket does not contain the PNR number of Qatar airways."

Qatar Airways also shared the flight manifest of Ahmedabad to Doha with the police in support to establish that the passenger had generated a fake ticket.

Qatar Airways staff had handed over the passenger to CISF, which registered complaint with state police, post which Krishna Patel was arrested.

During primary questioning, accused Krishna is said to have told the police that he himself had generated the ticket.

