Man held for killing neighbour over parking dispute

Gurugram, May 17 A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his neighbour over a parking related dispute, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Manoj Kumar a.k.a. Manav, a resident of Sector 49.

He has been accused of killing Rishabh, 31, over a parking dispute in Gurugram's South City 2 area on Sohna road late Sunday night.

Manoj Kumar, who is involved in the construction material business, was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, Rishabh, who was the manager of an IT company, was allegedly run over by Manoj who also dragged him for several metres on the bonnet of his car.

Rishabh's brother as well as his mother were also thrashed by the accused during the brawl when they intervened and tried to break the fight.

However, the victim's brother and mother were discharged from the hospital after getting treatment.

Manoj dragged the two brothers on his car's bonnet for around 20 metres.

The entire act was captured on CCTV. An FIR has been registered against Manoj under several sections of the IPC.

