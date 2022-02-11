Man held for killing son over marriage in UP

Lucknow, Feb 11 In a shocking incident, a man allegedly pounded his son to death with a brick, following a heated argument between the two in Banthra on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the father, Kali Singh, has been arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused, Krishna Kumar Singh a.k.a Kali Singh, by Anamika Singh, wife of the deceased, Shubham, 25.

According to reports, Shubham had married Anamika five years ago against his father's wishes which often led to clashes between the two.

Anamika told the police that she was going to her parents' house on Wednesday when Shubham had a tiff with his father.

"My father-in-law was not happy with our marriage and he used to pick a fight with us and used to abuse us in drunken state. He believed that our marriage had lowered his prestige in the society," she said.

"I took it as a regular spat and left for my parents' house. The following day, I got a call from a well-wisher who informed me that Shubham was lying in a pool of blood in his house. I rushed to my in-laws' house and found Shubham dead," she said.

A blood-stained brick was found lying nearby.

ACP, Krishna Nagar, Pankaj Srivastava, said Kali was arrested and was being interrogated.

