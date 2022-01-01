Man held for killing wife in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in the Khwaja Mir Dard area of the national capital, Delhi police informed on Friday.

Police received a call from a person in Delhi's Chandni Mahal regarding a bleeding woman lying unconscious.

"After reaching the spot, we found the woman was dead. She was later identified as Seema, wife of Abdul Rehman who lived in Khwaja Mir Dard area," police informed.

On local inquiry, it was found that the couple quarrelled frequently due to some personal issues.

"The husband of the victim was absconding, however, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called up and all police stations were alerted about the accused Abdul Rehman," police said.

Meanwhile, the police of Kamla Nagar Market caught the accused from the Khwaja Mir Dard area with blood-stained clothes.

Police also recovered the weapon of offence, a blood-stained knife from him.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

