Man held for posing as IAF officer in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 7 A man has been arrested for posing as an officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

He has been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 170 (personating a public servant), they said.

The case is being investigated by the Izzatnagar police station.

According to reports, the man, Inder Kumar Mali (40), claimed that he had come here to collect shoes and other items as he had lied to his wife that he was an air force officer. He was apprehended outside the Bareilly Air Force Station.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said on Wednesday that when his identity cards and other documents were examined, they were found to be fake.

He was detained by IAF personnel outside the Bareilly Air Force Station and handed over to police, Bhati said.

Other security agencies have also been informed in this regard as three Aadhaar cards, three ATM cards, a fake Army ID card, a car with an Army logo, two mobile-phones and five SIM cards were seized from him, police said.

Mali was identified as he was wearing the uniform of a flight lieutenant incorrectly, police said and added that he was a native Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

However, for the last three years he has been staying in Haldawni in Uttarakhand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor