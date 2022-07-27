Man held for threatening to bomb VHP's Delhi office

New Delhi, July 27 A man was held on Wednesday at the VHP office at Delhi's Jhandewalan for allegedly threatening to blow it up as no one in the organisation or the RSS had helped with his grievances, police said.

A senior police official said that information was received at around 12.40 p.m. that someone had threatened the functionaries of Vishwa Hindu Parishad that he would blow up their office on the 2nd floor of the Jhandewalan Temple complex.

Immediately after receiving the call, a police team was sent to the spot and found that VHP office staff had caught hold of a man, identified as Prince Pandey.

He was then handed over to the police.

"Pandey claims to be a graduate. He came to Delhi on July 22 along with his aunt who is residing in Fatehpur Beri area. He went to the the RSS headquarters and claimed that he was having a grievance that one family in his village was got converted to Christianity but was angry that nobody is doing anything about it," the official said.

The police said that Pandey was claiming to be a supporter of the RSS wing but was aggrieved that the RSS were not doing anything on his grievance.

According to police, Pandey just made the threat to blow up the office "just to attract attention". He is being interrogated at police station Paharganj by the Special Cell and Special Branch, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor