Man held with 25 country-made pistols in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 20 The Gurugram Police Crime Branch unit has arrested a man with country-made pistols from Panchgaon intersection on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The police said that after a tip-off the accused Abhishek alias Gabbar alias Kalu, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Crime Branch unit of Sector-17 from Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway late on Saturday night.

"A total 25 country-made pistols and two live cartridges which were carried in a rucksack bag have been seized from his possession," the Gurugram police informed on Sunday.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed to the police that he had brought the illegal weapons from Aligarh and was to deliver in Gurugram but before that he was arrested by the Gurugram police.

"Based on reliable information, the accused was nabbed by the crime branch team. The accused will be taken on remand for further questioning. During interrogation the police will try to get information about the supplier to break the supply chain," a senior police officer of the Gurugram police said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 25(1-B)(a) and 29(B) of the Arms Act at the Manesar police station.

