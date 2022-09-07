Man held with foreign currency worth Rs 54L at IGI airport

New Delhi, Sep 7 The CISF official on Wednesday held a man and recovered foreign currency worth Rs 54 lakh concealed ingeniously inside false layer of Bag and Sweet Box at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A senior CISF official said that at around 4:46 p.m. on the basis of behaviour detection, surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of the accused at check-in area.

The passenger was later identified as Jaswinder Singh, who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by an SpiceJet flight.

"On suspicion, he was diverted to random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking of his bag through X-BIS machine, doubtful images of concealment of some foreign currency were noticed," the official said.

Thereafter, the accused was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, the accused was intercepted by CISF officials and was brought to departure customs office.

"On thorough checking of his bag and sweet box, in the presence of custom officials, 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 54 lakh were detected which were ingeniously concealed in the false layer of bag and sweet box kept inside the baggage. On enquiry, he could not produce valid documents to carry such huge amount of foreign currency," the police said.

The accused along with the detected Saudi Riyals was later on handed over to the custom officials for further action in the matter.

