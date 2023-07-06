Man in Goa arrested for raping daughter

Panaji, July 6 A man in South Goa district was on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping his 21-year-old disabled daughter, police said.

Police said that accused is a driver by profession.

"We have arrested the accused person and investigating about since when he was raping her," a police official said.

Sources said that the mother of the victim works abroad and she was alone when the incident happened. Further investigations are on.

