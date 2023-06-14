Man jumps into Yamuna river from DND flyover, dies

Man jumps into Yamuna river from DND flyover, dies

New Delhi, June 14 A 24-year-old man died after he jumped into the Yamuna river from the Delhi–Noida Direct (DND) flyover on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh, a resident of Hissar in Haryana, who was working as an electrician in Sector-27, Noida.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 1:45 p.m. at the Sunlight Colony police station on Wednesday, informing that a man had jumped into the Yamuna river from the DND flyover following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, the police found an abandoned bike on the flyover. The bike is registered in the name of Raju Kumar, a resident of Dwarka area in Delhi," a senior police officer said.

The caller, Arif, a resident of a jhuggi in Taimur Nagar, told the police that when he was fishing in the river, he saw a person jumping from the DND flyover.

