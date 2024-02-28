Man killed, 4 injured as fire rages in Thane commercial centre

Thane (Maharashtra), Feb 28 One person was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a major fire that broke out in a commercial premise in Mira-Bhayander twin towns here on Wednesday.

According to an official of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, the blaze erupted around 5 a.m. in a 4,000 sq feet commercial area at Azad Nagar and quickly spread to surrounding shops and business establishments.

The fire brigade and various other agencies were deployed to battle the blaze with 14 water pipes to control and finally extinguish the conflagration after several hours, and now cooling operations have been taken up.

The body of a 42-year old man, whose identity is not known, was recovered from the tragedy site. Two children and two firemen sustained burn injuries during the operation, and have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

The Mira Bhayander Police and civic authorities are probing the cause of the early morning blaze and whether the victim was staying there or an outsider.

