Man killed in Delhi house collapse

New Delhi, Feb 21 One person was killed on Wednesday while another sustained injuries after a house collapsed here in the Kotla Mubarakpur area, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that the police received information regarding the incident on Gurdwara Road, Kotla Mubarakpur area at around 5 p.m.

A portion of the wall of the first floor of the house fell down following which one Vinay (32) died on the spot while another person, Nathu (30) was wounded.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said: "Some persons are suspected to be buried beneath debris."

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site.

A search and rescue operation was underway, Garg said.

