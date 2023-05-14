Man killed in elephant attack in Assam's Biswanath

Biswanath (Assam) [India] May 14 : A man died hours after being attacked allegedly by a wild elephant in a paddy field in the Behali Bihmari area in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Sunday.

In the video which had gone viral on social media, the deceased person is seen beating the elephant from the backside and the wild jumbo kicking him in a paddy field.

The viral video has been confirmed by the police.

According to police, the person died after being attacked by a wild elephant.

The incident took place in the Behali Bihmari area in Assam's Biswanath police district on Sunday.

Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police, Biswanath district told over the phone that the man died in the elephant attack.

The deceased person was identified as Ganesh Hemrom.

According to locals, the wild elephant is roaming the area for the past couple of days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor