Man killed in Kapurthala 'sacrilege' incident had 30 sharp cuts, reveals post mortem

The postmortem of the unidentified man killed over alleged sacrilege at the village Gurudwara in Punjab's Kapurthala has revealed an attack with a sharp weapon, the executive Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Narinder Singh informed on Thursday.

"It has been revealed in the postmortem that he was attacked over with a sharp weapon leading to multiple injuries. There are over 30 sharp cut marks on the body including neck, head and hip," the SMO informed.

"There is also a mark of inserting a sharp object into the chest," he added while also saying that the cut mark on the left side of his throat reveals that his breathing tube was cut.

"We have taken DNA samples for identification of the body," he added.

The last rites of the man were performed by the Municipal Corporation after the postmortem.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-Subdivision Surinder Singh, who had arrived for a postmortem on behalf of the district police, said that despite keeping the body for 72 hours and advertisements for identification, no identity of the man could be established.

"His fingerprints also did not match the Aadhaar database," he added.

On December 19, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General, Jalandhar Range, GS Dhillon had said that as per investigations there was no visible sign of sacrilege and the police is investigating the allegations.

Videos of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege have gone viral on the Internet.

( With inputs from ANI )

