Man kills 4 of family, dies by suicide in Bihar village

Patna, June 14 In a shocking case, a man killed his wife and three daughters and then committed suicide in Ekania village of Bihar's Khagaria district on Wednesday, police said.

Amitesh Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Khagaria said that the accused, Munna Yadav was a fugitive in a criminal case. Two of his sons, who were sleeping on the rooftop, managed to escape after seeing their father attacking others.

"Munna Yadav came around midnight and was involved in a quarrel with his wife, Pooja Devi (32). He was carrying a sharp-edged weapon, probably a knife and slit the throats of his two daughters first. Pooja tried to save them, he also slit her throat. The accused also killed another daughter. The entire incident happened between 1 to 2 a.m. on Wednesday," Kumar said.

"While Munna was killing them, two of his sons who were sleeping on the rooftop managed to run away from the house in a bid to save themselves. We have found the dead body of Munna in a hanging position behind the house," Kumar said.

The three girls have been identified as Suman Kumari (18), Aanchal Kumaru (16) and Roshni Kumari (15).

"As soon as we learnt about the incident, we reached there and inspected the crime scene. The motive of the muder is not ascertained yet. We have called for the forensic team from Bhagalpur to come here and investigate the incident. The preliminary investigation revealed cut marks on the throats of Munna's wife and daughters. His dead body was found in the hanging position," Kumar said.

