Man kills live-in partner in Delhi's Tilak Nagar; held in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 2 A woman has been allegedly killed by her live-in partner in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, the police said on Friday, adding the accused was arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

A police officer said that the accused has been identified as Manpreet, a resident of Sangam Apartment in Paschim Vihar East.

Manpreet has also been found involved in six criminal cases including attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and arms act.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), the daughter of the victim, Rekha Rani, a resident of Ganesh Nagar told police on December 1 that she lives with her mother and "uncle Manpreet" at her house.

"On December 1, when the victim's daughter woke up at 6 a.m., Manpreet gave her pills and told her to go to sleep. When she grew suspicious, she asked Manpreet about the whereabouts of her mother. He told her that she has gone to the market," the police officer said.

"She left for her cousin's house in Paschim Vihar and called the police. She told police that Manpreet and her mother had been fighting over money for some time. She suspects that Manpreet has harmed her mother. Police then reached the victim's house in Ganesh Nagar and broke through the door," said the official.

Rekha was found dead inside home. She had multiple incised wounds on face and neck, and her right ring finger was found mutilated.

"However, Manpreet was found absconding. With the help of specialised technical investigation, Manpreet was traced and apprehended from his native village Alipur in Patiala district of Punjab," the police officer said.

During questioning, Manpreet revealed that he came in contact with Rekha in 2015.

"They fell in love and started living together at her house at Ganesh Nagar in Tilak Nagar area. Gradually, Rekha began feeling insecure about him and she neither allowed him to talk to his family nor let him visit them," said the police officer.

"Manpreet was feeling trapped in the relationship with Rekha. So, he planned to eliminate her," he added.

