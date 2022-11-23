Man kills wife in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, arrested

A 35-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife to death in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area.

On Sunday evening, a PCR call was received at Harsh Vihar police station where the caller said that he murdered his wife.

Immediately, a police team reached at the house located in Sushila Garden, Harsh Vihar and found that a woman aged about 30-32 years was lying on the floor in a room located at the second floor of the house, in an unconscious condition. She was shifted to the hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Archana. her husband Yogesh Kumar, the accused was present in the house and was apprehended.

Police registered a case at Harsh Vihar police station under section 302 IPC.

Delhi Police said the primary investigation surfaced that the family was facing a financial crunch and the deceased had borrowed a considerable amount from different sources. On November 20, there was a heated argument between the couple that resulted in the death of the woman caused by strangulation by her husband.

Further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

