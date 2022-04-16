Man kills wife, teen son in Delhi

New Delhi, April 16 A 40-year-old man killed his wife and son, possibly by somthering them, in the national capital on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Arora (35) and her 15-year-old son. The accused, Kanchan's husband Sachin Arora, is absconding.

According to an official, at about 3.40 pm, a PCR call was received regarding the murder of a woman and her in Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

"It was Sachin Arora's mother who had made the call," the official said.

When the police reached the spot, they found two bodies on the second floor of the house in Geeta Colony.

"Prima facie it looks like the mother and son were possibly killed by smothering," DCP Shadhara, R. Sathiyasundaram, said.

It has been learnt that the accused fled from the spot and confessed to his crime through a Whatsapp message on a family group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor