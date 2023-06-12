Man kills wife who got him out of UP jail

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), June 12 (AINS) A 40-year-old man shot dead his wife who had secured bail for him about a fortnight ago.

The accused suspected his wife of cheating on him.

Accused Krishnapal Lodhi pumped several bullets into his wife Pooja, and also shot at her 30-year-old friend Munna, who is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police have sent Pooja's body for autopsy.

According to a senior officer, Krishnapal told police that he suspected his wife of cheating on him and, therefore, shot her.

"She deserved to die, and so I killed her. I have no regrets," he said.

Krishnapal had eloped with Pooja in 2012 and they got married in court against their families' wishes. She used to run a beauty parlour to support the family.

Krishnapal was earlier arrested in an attempt to murder case and lodged in jail. He was apprehended again after the incident with the murder weapon.

Superintendent of Police (city) Bareilly, Rahul Bhati, said, "The accused has been sent to jail. An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder)."

Pooja's mother Sheela Devi said, "Krishnapal had turned into an alcoholic and he used to beat my daughter every night. On Saturday, Krishnapal came home in an inebriated state and started hurling abuses at Pooja in front of their minor sons. When she confronted him, he got infuriated and took out a country-made pistol. Pooja panicked and ran out of the house but he chased her and shot her dead."

