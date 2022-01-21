Man makes away with two-wheeler during test ride along with Rs 1 lakh cash

In a shocking incident, a man who wanted to sell his second hand scooter lost it to a man who went on a test ride but did not return with the scooter. The most terrible part is along with the scooter the man also lost Rs 1 lakh cash that he had kept in the glove compartment.

The man identified as 35-year-old goods vehicle driver N Madhu was trying to help his friend Santosh Kumar in selling his sold Honda Dio scooter. The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar in Vijinapura, Bengaluru. Madhu had posted an ad on social media about selling the scooter.

“I got a call on January 11 and the caller said he is ready to buy the scooter. We met on Nagasandra main road in Peenya around 2pm. After looking at the scooter and the original documents, he agreed to purchase it for Rs 60,000. He then went on a test ride but did not return with the scooter,” Madhu said in his complaint.

“I had taken a hand loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from my uncle. To repay it, I sold my mini-goods vehicle for Rs 60,000 some days ago and pledged gold ornaments of my family members to raise another Rs 40,000. I was planning to meet my uncle and hand over the money when I got the call from the man,” Madhu said. When the man did not return, Madhu called him but his mobile was switched off. After waiting a couple of days, he approached the cops. The police is looking into the matter and checking the call records of the suspect and trying to trace him.