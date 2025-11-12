Man makes rape attempt on specially-abled Bengaluru woman, arrested

Bengaluru, Nov 12 A man, under the influence of ganja, allegedly made a rape attempt on a differently-abled woman in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

People caught hold of the accused, identified as Vignesh alias Dadu, and thrashed him. Later, they handed over Dadu to the police.

While the incident occurred on November 9, it came to light recently, and a video of the accused being thrashed has since gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred in broad daylight when the victim was alone at home. The victim is a young, specially-abled woman who is non-verbal, lacks control over her legs, and has the developmental capacity of a child.

The victim's family members had left home to attend a wedding, leaving her alone. At around 11 a.m., the accused barged into the house and locked the door from the inside.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother returned home and found the door locked from within. Concerned, the mother forcefully kicked the door open.

Upon entering the house, the mother saw her daughter lying on the bed in a bad shape. The accused had hidden in a corner of the house after the mother began trying to open the door forcefully.

The accused ran out of the house after being spotted by the victim's mother.

Locals, seeing him running out and hearing the victim's mother raising the alarm, chased, caught, and thrashed him. They later handed him over to the police.

The Adugodi Police have arrested the accused and are conducting further investigation.

On August 9, a mentally-challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped in Karnataka's Hassan, with the accused reportedly video-recording the act.

In February, two minors, including a mentally-challenged girl, were allegedly raped in Karnataka's Raichur and Hassan districts, respectively

A second standard student was allegedly raped in Manvi taluk, and the police have arrested the accused. The victim used to go to the educational institution by school bus.

An incident of sexual assault of a mentally-challenged girl was reported in the limits of Halebeedu Police Station in Hassan district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor