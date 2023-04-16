Man mauled to death by stray dogs in AMU campus

April 16, 2023

Aligarh (UP), April 16 A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday, police said.

Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden of the Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, the police said.

SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media.

