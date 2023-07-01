Man posing as cop held for assaulting youth in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 1 : The Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested a person for allegedly assaulting a youth by posing as the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Airfield police station in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, officials said.

The imposter has been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Bhuyan, a native of Kendrapara district residing at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar. He was arrested on the basis of a written complaint filed by the victim, Ranjan Jena, for trashing and assaulting in a police uniform.

Speaking to ANI, Bhubaneswar Sub Division-II ACP Giriraj Shankar Chakrabarty said, "A resident of Bhubaneswar, Ranjan had past enmity with the victim's younger brother. It is alleged that Ranjan had called the victim to a place and had threatened and thrashed him by identifying himself as the Inspector-in-charge of Airfield Police Station."

"The accused had also pressured the man to call his younger brother with whom he had some past rivalry. Later, the fake cop was arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim," ACP Chakrabarty added.

The accused managed to get the police uniform meant for a web series in which he was working earlier.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor