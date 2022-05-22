Man posts reward for 'missing' wife, kills mother-in-law

Patna, May 22 A man in Bihar's Banka district who had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his "missing" wife - who had left him after a quarrel - and murdered his mother-in-law after he did not find her there, police said on Sunday.

Accused Sanjay Yadav, who has been arrested, had gone to his in-laws' house in Alkusia village under Suiya police station on Saturday in search of his wife. When he did not find her inside and his mother-in-law did not reveal her whereabouts, he repeatedly stabbed her with a knife till she succumbed.

The police said that Yadav had a dispute with his wife for the last few months, and she went to her parents' house. Her family members arranged her second marriage with another person and she went with him.

On the other hand, Yadav printed posters reporting his wife was "missing" and offering a reward for anyone who would help him in his search and pasted them at several places.

"On Saturday, he went to Ankusia village and was involved in a verbal duel with his mother-in-law. When she refused to share her daughter's location, Yadav attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her several times until death. The accused also crushed the deceased's face using bricks," said an official of Suiya police station.

"We have managed to arrest the accused. The investigation is currently underway," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor