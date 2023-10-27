Man rapes dog in Greater Noida, accused arrested after neighbours raises alert!

A man allegedly raped a female stray dog inside his house and later threw it from the third floor of the building after being spotted by his neighbour in Greater Noida. The accused has been identified as Sonveer. According to a India Today report, on Wednesday night, he allegedly caught hold of a female stray dog, took it to his room on the second floor, tied it and later raped her.A couple residing in the neighbourhood noticed the incident and raised an alarm, after which a crowd gathered at the scene.

On seeing the crowd, Sonveer took the dog to the roof and threw it down from the third floor. The police, upon receiving the information, arrested Sonveer and filed a case under relevant sections related to animal cruelty, before sending him to jail. Meanwhile, the female dog which suffered serious injuries is currently undergoing treatment. Visuals shared on social media by one Advocate Vishal Gautam, a Noida-based animal rights activist, showed the pregnant dog covered in injuries and blood sustained in the vile assault by the accused as locals tend to its wounds. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal), while charges have also been invoked under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, police said.