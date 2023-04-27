Man sentenced to life for sexual harassment of minor girl

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 27 : A 50-year-old man was on convicted and sentenced to life improsonment for sexually harassing a minor girl.

The sentence was pronounced by Vijayawada Pocso Court on Wednesday.

Vijayawada Pocso Court Special Judge S Rajini observed that the convict, Vinod Kumar Jain, was behind the death of a minor girl.

The girl died by suicide last year, in Vijayawada.

The Special Judge sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 3,00,000 and ordered him to pay Rs 2,40,000 of the fine to the victim's family.

Further details are awaited.

