Man shot dead by wife over dispute in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly, March 6 A 40-year-old man was shot dead and his body was found in his house in Harungala under Baradari police circle in Bareilly district on Wednesday morning, said police officials.

The deceased was identified as Narendra Kumar.

The family members, who reached the spot after receiving the information, have accused Narendra's wife of murder. The police have taken her into custody and started questioning.

Narendra's father, a resident of Mirzapur village, said that Narendra was living with his wife and two sons in Harungala since the past 15 years. He used to work in a CA office in Pawan Vihar Colony.

He said that the husband and wife have dispute over various issues.

He alleged that daughter-in-law Poonam had killed Narendra by shooting him in the chest with a pistol.

When their 17-year-old son Nishant, who was sleeping in a nearby room, heard the sound of the gunshot, he went inside the room and saw his mother sitting near Narendra.

Poonam had placed her palm on the spot where the bullet had hit. She told her son that his father was feeling dizzy. The son said that his father was bleeding.

It was Nishant who first informed his family members about this and then informed the police.

The police reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

Narendra's wife Poonam has been taken into custody and the pistol used in the crime has been seized.

The accused woman has confessed to shooting with a pistol during a fight with her husband, said the police spokesman.

