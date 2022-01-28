Man shot dead in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Jan 28 A 38-year-old man was shot dead in north Delhi's Alipur area by unknown assailants, the police said here on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Pramod Kumar, 38, a resident of village Hirnaki in Delhi, was himself involved in two cases of attempt to murder, one case of Arms Act and a case of theft.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north district) Brijendra Kumar Yadav informed that the incident took place on Thursday night. "Three PCR calls were received at Alipur police station at around 10.44 p.m. stating that some unknown persons have fired on one person and have escaped from the spot," the DCP said.

The police immediately rushed to the spot where they during preliminary enquiry found that some unidentified assailants had come on a motorcycle and fired upon the deceased victim Pramod.

According to the MLC, the victim was declared brought dead at the hospital. The police official said that the spot where the incident took place was thoroughly examined by the Crime Team of Delhi Police.

The police found nine empty cartridges at the spot, indicating that nearly 10 shots were fired to kill Pramod. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

