Man stabbed to death after argument in Delhi, one held

New Delhi, May 22 A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by three men following an argument over petty issues in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Ashish, a resident of Model Town-I area. He used to work on contract basis in Safdarjung hospital.

According to police, on Sunday around 9 p.m., an information regarding a person with stab injury declared brought dead at the hospital was received at Ashok Vihar police station following which a police team was dispatched.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Ashish along with his brother Vishal (24) were going through a park near a railway track on Sunday when three persons stopped them.

"An argument started between them and during an altercation, one of them stabbed Ashish with a knife. After that, they fled," said a senior police official.

"A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered and one accused, Amit (22), a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur has been apprehended," said the official.

