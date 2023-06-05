Man stabs brother-in-law in J&K's Srinagar
By IANS | Published: June 5, 2023 01:18 PM 2023-06-05T13:18:05+5:30 2023-06-05T13:40:08+5:30
Srinagar, June 5 A man stabbed his brother-in-law on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. Police said ...
Srinagar, June 5 A man stabbed his brother-in-law on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.
Police said that 27-year old Danish Mushtaq of Tengpora (Batmaloo) in Srinagar city was reportedly stabbed by his brother-in-law.
"He has been shifted to hospital and the accused has been booked under relevant sections of law in the concerned police station.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app