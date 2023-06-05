Man stabs brother-in-law in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, June 5 A man stabbed his brother-in-law on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Police said that 27-year old Danish Mushtaq of Tengpora (Batmaloo) in Srinagar city was reportedly stabbed by his brother-in-law.

"He has been shifted to hospital and the accused has been booked under relevant sections of law in the concerned police station.

