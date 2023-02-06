Man stoned to death in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 6 A 23-year-old man was stoned to death in Delhi's Dwarka area, the police said on Monday, adding they have identified the suspects.

The deceased has been identified as Bunty a.k.a. Vicky, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.

"At around 9.37 p.m. on Saturday, information was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding a person lying on the road having injuries on his head," a police officer said.

"A police team reached the spot and the unknown person was shifted to RTRM Hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead. An FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered," he said.

"It took a lot of effort to identify the deceased. The police team checked the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the culprits and to know the reason behind the killing. Some suspects have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them," the police officer added.

