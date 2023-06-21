Man succumbs to injuries suffered in monkey attack in UP's Badaun

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), June 21 A 54-year-old man died, seven days after a troop of monkeys had attacked him while he was visiting his sister's house in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

Kali Charan, a resident of Amroli village, was serving as a follower in the Badaun police line.

On June 13, he visited his sister Jai Devi's house in Murthzabad village of Fatehganj region, where he was attacked by a troop of monkeys.

Charan's son Mohar Singh said that his father went to the rooftop for a stroll in the evening.

It was there that a group of monkeys attacked him, so he fell down from the roof.

Initially, he was hospitalised in Badaun, but was later referred to Bareilly due to deteriorating health conditions, he added.

Singh said, "Sadly, after receiving treatment for seven days at a private hospital located on Bareilly's mini bypass, he passed away and his autopsy was done on Tuesday."

Pankaj Gangwar, head of Murthzabad village, said that several people were injured in monkey attacks in the village. However, no action has been taken to capture them despite multiple complaints.

Earlier, Badaun and Bareilly districts witnessed several attacks by stray monkeys.

On July 27, 2022, a troop of monkeys attacked and injured several people near the Rajshree Medical of Fatehganj area in Badaun.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, a monkey snatched a four-month-old baby from its father's arms in Dunka area of Bareilly, resulting in the infant's death due to the fall.

Udit Panwar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mirganj, confirmed the incident and said, "Immediate measures are being taken to deploy a team to capture stray monkeys and address the escalating problem."



