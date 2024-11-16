Man Suffers Heart Attack on Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo Flight; On board Doctor Rescues and Stabilizes Patient

Passenger on board of Delhi Mumbai Indigo flight suffered from heart attack just 45 minutes before landing. This incident took place when Indigo flight 6E 6814, A onboard doctor promptly came to rescue and saved the man. The spokesperson of flight said that the man experienced breathlessness, and that the flight had a normal landing.

Dr. Prashant Bharadwaj, a doctor with Tata Motors, was traveling to Mumbai when he heard someone scream for help. "A family member of the unconscious passenger was calling for assistance. The crew requested a doctor onboard, and I quickly grabbed my first aid kit and rushed to the passenger," Bharadwaj told PTI.

The crew provided additional first aid, and the patient, who was unconscious and experiencing low blood pressure along with heavy sweating, was stabilized. "I stayed with the affected passenger for the rest of the flight and advised him to seek further medical care upon landing," the doctor said. An airline spokesperson confirmed that the passenger received medical attention at the airport.