Man surrenders after stabbing wife in public view

Lucknow, Dec 27 In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man stabbed his first wife to death in full public view and then later surrendered at the police station, holding the blood-stained knife in his hand.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh said that the incident took place at Jagrani crossing in Vikas Nagar police station area but the accused later surrendered at the Gudamba police station.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Khatoon of Gopalganj in Bihar.

The accused husband has been identified as Shakil Ansari, also of Gopalganj in Bihar. Shakil had married another woman named Laila.

They were staying at Jahirapur locality under Gudamba police circle.

The ADCP said, "Shakil and Gulshan fell apart a few years back. A case against Shakil is pending at a police station in Bihar and he spent one month in jail before being released on bail."

She said the accused appeared at the police station himself. "Shakil surrendered at the police station a short while after committing the crime on Sunday evening."

The ADCP said the couple had differences over personal issues. "The accused confessed before police that he had a dispute with Gulshan over a domestic issue due to which he killed her," the ADCP said.

A commuter rushed the victim to a private hospital after she was stabbed but doctors declared her brought dead.

