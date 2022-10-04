Man tries to commit suicide by jumping into Brahmaputra; rescued

Guwahati, Oct 4 A man on Tuesday tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Brahmaputra river from the Saraighat bridge here, an official said.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the person from the river.

He was later sent to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not disclosed the man's identity yet, and the motive behind his act is being investigated.

According to police, the man's health condition is stable.

